Starlight: Defence Command update for 24 December 2022

Version 1.11 - Hotfix

24 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This is small hotfix to rectify an intermittent bug with the autosave while on a mission.

James

Starlight: Defence Command Content Depot 1528471
