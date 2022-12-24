Updates 12/22/22

- Improved adding and removing cards in deck builder
- Fixed Chinese symbols for card tooltips
- Fixed permanently upgraded cards do not show up in campaigns
- Fixed missing goal softlock
- Campaign death no longer saves ship progress during that stage
- Skip is no longer an option when failing a campaign stage
- Egglayers and Gas enemies no longer perform the action while stunned by ion
- Fixed eggs having no health
- Campaign victory rewards no long shows card that have already been upgraded in the library.
