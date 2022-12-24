 Skip to content

Star Survivor update for 24 December 2022

Updates 12/22/22

Updates 12/22/22

Build 10209477

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved adding and removing cards in deck builder
  • Fixed Chinese symbols for card tooltips
  • Fixed permanently upgraded cards do not show up in campaigns
  • Fixed missing goal softlock
  • Campaign death no longer saves ship progress during that stage
  • Skip is no longer an option when failing a campaign stage
  • Egglayers and Gas enemies no longer perform the action while stunned by ion
  • Fixed eggs having no health
  • Campaign victory rewards no long shows card that have already been upgraded in the library.

