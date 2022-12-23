-Increased the Number of Player Inventory Slots to 24.
-Upgrade Interface Visually Changed.
-Audible Alerts Have Been Added to the Player Item Creator Section.
Anvil Life update for 23 December 2022
Increased Number of Inventory Slots!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
