Patch Notes 1.0.1.1

1.0.1.1
December 23, 2022
- Fixed bug where pause menu UI was appearing overtop of the options menu when opening the options while playing the game.
- Fixed the clipping of the right most letters in some lore textboxes.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
1.0.1.1
December 23, 2022
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update