 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thread update for 23 December 2022

Patch Notes 1.0.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10209227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.1.1
December 23, 2022

  • Fixed bug where pause menu UI was appearing overtop of the options menu when opening the options while playing the game.
  • Fixed the clipping of the right most letters in some lore textboxes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1989151
  • Loading history…
Depot 1989152
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link