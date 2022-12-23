Update 1.2.3 - Spore Artillery has arrived!

Update 1.2.3
Expect more updates in the near future as well.
- Huge optimization pass! The game should run a lot smoother.
- Added the Spore Artillery building.
- Added Spore Artillery evolution.
- Added Uber Swarm Capacity evolution.
- Added the ability to go back to previous areas.
- Evolution Chamber – can now buy and sell evolutions with right click as well as left
Balance:
- Wasp base move speed increased from 1.5 to 2.5
- Wasp Armor increased from 0 to 1
Bug Fix:
- Fixed an issue where rich text was not display correctly on building descriptions.
