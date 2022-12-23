 Skip to content

Buggos update for 23 December 2022

Update 1.2.3 - Spore Artillery has arrived!

Update 1.2.3 - Spore Artillery has arrived!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.2.3

Expect more updates in the near future as well.

  • Huge optimization pass! The game should run a lot smoother.
  • Added the Spore Artillery building.
  • Added Spore Artillery evolution.
  • Added Uber Swarm Capacity evolution.
  • Added the ability to go back to previous areas.
  • Evolution Chamber – can now buy and sell evolutions with right click as well as left

Balance:

  • Wasp base move speed increased from 1.5 to 2.5
  • Wasp Armor increased from 0 to 1

Bug Fix:

  • Fixed an issue where rich text was not display correctly on building descriptions.

