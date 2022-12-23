 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extreme Race update for 23 December 2022

Mais desafiante

Share · View all patches · Build 10209140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Be more careful in traffic. Cars can dodge obstacles and cut you off
  • Avoid hitting the cars (I'm serious!!!). If you crash you will have damage deducted from your collected coins.
  • You will not collect maneuver bonuses in the air as easily when you are flipping over. ahahahah

Changed files in this update

Mac Extreme Race Depot 1860592
  • Loading history…
Linux Extreme Race Depot 1860593
  • Loading history…
Windows Extreme Race Depot 1860594
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link