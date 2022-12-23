 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 23 December 2022

Patch v0.090

Patch v0.090

Patchnotes via Steam Community
General Changes
  • The game now has its own soundtrack, approx 16 minutes long :)
Gameplay Changes
  • Removed alcohol from food shop
  • Replaced the lounge with the inn (2 worker slots), where the innkeeper converts alcohol into entertainment for the town
  • Increased the radius at which garrisons cannot be placed near eachother to 5 tiles from 4
  • Increased the damage fire does to buildings per tick from 4 to 5
  • Each food now gives an extra satisfaction point
  • Added a new decoration: "Decorated Tile"
  • Increased maximum bonus from entertainment from 10 to 16
  • Soldiers are now affected by entertainment bonuses
Bug Fixes
  • Jarynar is now properly neutral to the player in the final tutorial mission
  • Rations now properly affect scribes in the library like other workers
  • Fixed female villagers always transforming to male when quitting a job
Graphics Changes
  • Added sound effects to miller's work animation
  • Added sound effects to breeder's culling animation

