Patch v0.090

General Changes
- The game now has its own soundtrack, approx 16 minutes long :)
Gameplay Changes
- Removed alcohol from food shop
- Replaced the lounge with the inn (2 worker slots), where the innkeeper converts alcohol into entertainment for the town
- Increased the radius at which garrisons cannot be placed near eachother to 5 tiles from 4
- Increased the damage fire does to buildings per tick from 4 to 5
- Each food now gives an extra satisfaction point
- Added a new decoration: "Decorated Tile"
- Increased maximum bonus from entertainment from 10 to 16
- Soldiers are now affected by entertainment bonuses
Bug Fixes
- Jarynar is now properly neutral to the player in the final tutorial mission
- Rations now properly affect scribes in the library like other workers
- Fixed female villagers always transforming to male when quitting a job
Graphics Changes
- Added sound effects to miller's work animation
- Added sound effects to breeder's culling animation
Changed files in this update