ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 23 December 2022

0.594.3 - Footgun

23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Pulsed thrusters could align their pulse frequency with your physics framerate in a way that caused them never to perform a burn, despite consuming propellant.
  • You could hit your ship with your own mass-driver.

