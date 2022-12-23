- Pulsed thrusters could align their pulse frequency with your physics framerate in a way that caused them never to perform a burn, despite consuming propellant.
- You could hit your ship with your own mass-driver.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 23 December 2022
0.594.3 - Footgun
