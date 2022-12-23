Hello Neighbor Hotfix Patch #2 Live Now - Snap, snap. watch out for beartraps!

**Hello Neighbor Hotfix Patch is #2 Live Now!

Ai Improvements

You might wanna watch your ankles - and fingers, an-, well you get the point.

Mr. Peterson seems pretty obsessed with beartraps: now he places one in areas Quentin was last spotted during the Boss fight. Otto may decide to follow suit and will pepper beartraps around his property as well. Ai has also received a few other tweaks & improvements, but most notably:

🧠 All the better to stalk you with:

Ai knowledge + navigation of residence & property boundaries improved

Hello Neighbor 2: Hotfix Patch #2 is live now. We want you all to have the best possible experience exploring Raven Brooks, to this end, we strongly encourage you to download this patch prior to starting your investigation! And look forward to additional improvements, performance and stability fixes, and general quality-of-life changes soon!

Thank you to our amazing community of players for your continued support and feedback, we wouldn’t be able to do it without you! As always, please share your thoughts in the comments on what else you'd want to see improved or added in the future. Or feel free to join our Discord server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever!

Have a Happy Decimbir and a very Merry Guestmas, we'll see you in the new year, Neighbors!

Till next time!

tinyFox, tinyIra, & Eerie Guest

Patch Notes

Hello Neighbor 2 - Version v1.1.18.1 Update

Ai Improvements:

The Neighbor may install beartraps to hamper Quentin’s progress. Watch your ankles!

Otto may decide to follow suit and may pepper beartraps around his property as well

Residence boundaries + Ai navigation of residence/property improved

Officer Keith no longer gets stuck on steps of Peterson house

Fixed issues/Other improvements

Tweaks and updates to Boss fight: items prepared in advance will revert to original locations

Bonk! Quentin now reacts to being hit by items

Crashes in surveillance room after completing tutorial should now be resolved

‘Continue Game’ & crashes after title screen should also now be resolved

Antenna is now visible in the player's hand when equipped

Inventory animations + various held item animations fixed

Item Respawning improved

