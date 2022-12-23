Hello Neighbor Hotfix Patch #2 Live Now - Snap, snap. watch out for beartraps!

**Hello Neighbor Hotfix Patch is #2 Live Now!
**
As with last week's update, this patch focuses on various fixes and improvements, but also some AI upgrades.
Ai Improvements
You might wanna watch your ankles - and fingers, an-, well you get the point.
Mr. Peterson seems pretty obsessed with beartraps: now he places one in areas Quentin was last spotted during the Boss fight. Otto may decide to follow suit and will pepper beartraps around his property as well. Ai has also received a few other tweaks & improvements, but most notably:
🧠 All the better to stalk you with:
Ai knowledge + navigation of residence & property boundaries improved
We want you all to have the best possible experience exploring Raven Brooks, to this end, we strongly encourage you to download this patch prior to starting your investigation! And look forward to additional improvements, performance and stability fixes, and general quality-of-life changes soon!
Thank you to our amazing community of players for your continued support and feedback, we wouldn’t be able to do it without you! As always, please share your thoughts in the comments on what else you'd want to see improved or added in the future. Or feel free to join our Discord server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever!
Have a Happy Decimbir and a very Merry Guestmas, we'll see you in the new year, Neighbors!
Till next time!
tinyFox, tinyIra, & Eerie Guest
Patch Notes
Hello Neighbor 2 - Version v1.1.18.1 Update
Fixed issues/Other improvements
- Tweaks and updates to Boss fight: items prepared in advance will revert to original locations
- Bonk! Quentin now reacts to being hit by items
- Crashes in surveillance room after completing tutorial should now be resolved
- ‘Continue Game’ & crashes after title screen should also now be resolved
- Antenna is now visible in the player's hand when equipped
- Inventory animations + various held item animations fixed
- Item Respawning improved
