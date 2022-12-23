Patch Notes (v2.5691):

Bug Fixes:
- The AI no longer leave the base when you throw to them in Single Player.
- Fixed the mini scoreboard in Zevo Dome.
- Fixed the ground running sounds in the Little League Field.
- Fixed several issues causing flickering with the fence snow in the Little League Field.
- Fixed an issue causing the clouds in the Twilight Field to render in front of the background trees.
- Fixed an issue causing the pitcher to pitch through the prompts in the Tutorial Field.
- Opening the system menu while in the Tutorial no longer causes the hand model to display and obscure the ghost controller with the highlighted button.
- The mini-field no longer displays in the Dirtlot booth outside of Announcer Mode.
- The last sequence of the Rules of Baseball now plays the way the announcer describes it.
- The ball no longer gets stuck in the player’s mitt if they use the cannon to repeatedly fire the ball out of the field in Free Roam.
- Fixed an issue causing the host to be unable to grab or catch a ball immediately following another player having possession of it in Free Roam.
- The ball no longer gets stuck in the pitcher’s cannon when their pitch is batted out of the field in Free Roam.
- The teleport sound now properly plays when being teleported from a batted ball.
- The teleport sound now properly plays on all 1v1 fields.
- The music no longer stops playing part way through the Full Tutorial.
- The ambience audio now plays at all times during the Rules of Baseball.
- Players that had the incorrect bodies have now been swapped to the correct bodies.
- An AI no longer spawns in and out when batting in Batting Practice.
- An AI no longer spawns in and out when batting in the Full Tutorial.
- The GUI for Announcer Mode and Broadcast mode now display in Koshien Stadium.
- Fixed several graphical errors with announcers.
- The Twilight announcer is no longer the cowboy in Announcer Mode.
- The flags in Free Roam are now set based on the field.
- The ball now properly returns to the pitcher when thrown out of the park during a homerun in 1v1.
- The spiderwebs in the Twilight Field no longer flicker.
- The mouth of the NosF mask now animates when talking in multiplayer.
- The reading glasses can now be seen by the remote players in multiplayer.
- The Baker hair now properly applies chosen color choices.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to connect by hosting lobbies with the same name.
- Fixed a menu issue that affected the Steam beta version.
Improvements:
- Reduced build size by optimizing several assets.
- The player is returned to the pitcher’s mound as the pitcher when the ball returns to the field after a homerun in 1v1.
- Improved the logic related to desyncs when multiple players simultaneously grab the ball in Free Roam.
- Removed grass edging on all fields.
- Several minor graphical adjustments.
New Features:
- Enjoy the coziness of the Winter Holiday themed locker room.
- Brrr… It’s getting cold out there. Get out there and play through the winter weather!
- New Christmas themed customizer items have been added.
- Meta multiplayer features re-implemented.
- The customizer contest winning item has been added. Enjoy your toast for free now. It will require coins to purchase in January.
Changed files in this update