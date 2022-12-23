 Skip to content

BeachHead 2020 update for 23 December 2022

HotFix - 1.1.4

Build 10208938

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small hotfix patch in preparation for the upcoming major updates!

Vive controls fix;
VR packages update;
Performance issue on gameplay scene fix;

