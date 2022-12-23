- Fixed bug with the third obstacle
- Fixed spawns in the final area
- Adjusted main menu
- Changed levels on mobs to be more consistent
- Rounds should no longer be separated by so much time after everything is dead
- Keybindings have been updated
- Added and adjusted sounds that enemies made
WestFallen update for 23 December 2022
Patch Notes 12/23/2022 - 1.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
