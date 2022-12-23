 Skip to content

WestFallen update for 23 December 2022

Patch Notes 12/23/2022 - 1.0.3

  • Fixed bug with the third obstacle
  • Fixed spawns in the final area
  • Adjusted main menu
  • Changed levels on mobs to be more consistent
  • Rounds should no longer be separated by so much time after everything is dead
  • Keybindings have been updated
  • Added and adjusted sounds that enemies made

