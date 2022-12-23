Waves of Steel v0.59RC7 release notes

This is a patch release to fix the broken select-mission menu. Sorry about that!
Gameplay:
- Add two more achievements.
- Missions and mods load even if the game does not have focus.
- The combat HUD looks a bit nicer.
- The ship designer looks a bit nicer.
- Various minor tweaks to mission dialog throughout.
- The "half your ammo explodes" chaos effect does not hurt you.
- The orbital laser chaos effect cannot be combined with the broken-engine effect or the can't-go-forwards effect.
- New chaos effect: enemy ship is given superpowers.
Bugfixes:
- Fix bug causing the select-mission menu to be broken if the player has not unlocked at least 7 missions.
- Fix ammo displays being blacked out if the player switches weapon groups rapidly.
- Fix bug causing projectiles that explode on impact to do so without making any noise.
Changed files in this update