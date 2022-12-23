 Skip to content

Waves of Steel update for 23 December 2022

Waves of Steel v0.59RC7 release notes

This is a patch release to fix the broken select-mission menu. Sorry about that!

Gameplay:

  • Add two more achievements.
  • Missions and mods load even if the game does not have focus.
  • The combat HUD looks a bit nicer.
  • The ship designer looks a bit nicer.
  • Various minor tweaks to mission dialog throughout.
  • The "half your ammo explodes" chaos effect does not hurt you.
  • The orbital laser chaos effect cannot be combined with the broken-engine effect or the can't-go-forwards effect.
  • New chaos effect: enemy ship is given superpowers.

Bugfixes:

  • Fix bug causing the select-mission menu to be broken if the player has not unlocked at least 7 missions.
  • Fix ammo displays being blacked out if the player switches weapon groups rapidly.
  • Fix bug causing projectiles that explode on impact to do so without making any noise.

