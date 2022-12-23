 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Grove Playtest update for 23 December 2022

Updates for v0.9.81

Share · View all patches · Build 10208504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

Here are the updates for the latest build:

  • Updated physical evidence board to support handling evidence item reveals with controller;
  • Improved the performance more;
  • Updated some text instructions;

Thanks,

Larry

Changed files in this update

Forest Grove Playtest Content Depot 1617051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link