- New Weapon: Bleed Dagger with new skill Dagger Throw.
- New Feature: 5th character customization option.
- New Feature: Can now pause game during fights and most cutscenes.
- Balance: Maps are now longer by 1 layer.
- Balance: Lightning, Light and Death swords are now scaling based on STR not INT.
- Balance: Wooden Wand damage increased from 13-15 to 15-16.
- Balance: Fire wand skill damage decreased from 40-41 to 37-38, apply fire decreased from 40% to 35% and skill mana increased from 17 to 20.
- Balance: Death wand skill darkness status apply increased from 30% to 35%.
- Balance: Skull gorillas explosive rocks have now smaller collider.
- Balance: Skull gorillas arms now how bigger colliders.
- Balance: Parry skills are more reliable now on higher enemy animation speed.
- Bug Fix: In character creation menu, if you begin journey, randomise button now is behind the fade out.
- Bug Fix: "Right Ctrl", "Control", "Left Ctrl", "Right Ctrl", "Right Shift" and "Left Shift" keys are now shown correctly on button prompts.
- Bug Fix: In character creator, now inner eye is white by default, instead of the default skin color.
- Bug Fix: Clicking save file in main menu multiple times, loads same save file multiple times.
- Bug Fix: Clicking begin journey in character creator multiple times, loads same save file multiple times.
- Improvement: Character Customisation Randomise no longer shows specific hair styles for female/male. Also the hair colors are more realistic when it randoms them.
- Improvement: Potion Seller now had face and hair and is using new art style.
- Improvement: Tutorial ground button art changed.
- Improvement: New pillar art, used in tutorial scene and darkness or light scene.
- Improvement: New carpet art in the dark or light scene.
- Improvement: Updated bonfire particle and fire wood art.
- Improvement: Updated the art of the box that player is sitting at in the bonfire scene.
- Other: Added "CodeRadGames" Company logo when opening game.
- Other: Map path is now saved in the save file. This will allow for different maps to be selected in map menu in the future.
- Other: Linux Build
