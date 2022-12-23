 Skip to content

The Perfect Tower II update for 23 December 2022

v0.15.0 B1

Changelog

New Stuff
  • added 'undo button' to Workshop
  • added AI impulse 'Mouse: Left down'
  • added AI impulse 'Mouse: Right down'
  • added AI impulse 'Mouse: Middle down'
  • added AI impulse 'Mouse: Left up'
  • added AI impulse 'Mouse: Right up'
  • added AI impulse 'Mouse: Middle up'
  • added AI function 'Local: Get (bool)'
  • added AI function 'Local: Get (vector2)'
  • added AI function 'Global: Get (bool)'
  • added AI function 'Global: Get (vector2)'
  • added AI function 'Infinity: Secure Module Cost'
  • added AI function 'Game: Active Module Count'
  • added AI function 'Game: Active Module Id'
  • added AI function 'Game: Active Module Index'
  • added AI function 'Mouse: Left'
  • added AI function 'Mouse: Right'
  • added AI function 'Mouse: Middle'
  • added AI function 'Arithmetic: Vector2'
  • added AI action 'Local: Set (bool)'
  • added AI action 'Local: Set (vector2)'
  • added AI action 'Global: Set (bool)'
  • added AI action 'Global: Set (vector2)'
  • added AI action 'Infinity: Secure Module'
  • added AI action 'Canvas: Draw rect'
  • added AI action 'Canvas: Clear'
  • added worker task [spoiler]'Head of Era Experiments'[/spoiler]
  • added hidden software [spoiler]'boots.dos'[/spoiler]
  • added module [spoiler]'Knight's Boost of Power'[/spoiler]
Changes
  • increased max. blueprints to 20
  • attack range modifiers cannot reduce attack range further than melee range
  • light levels are less dark in Winter Wonderland during low temperature weather
  • round result screen displays collected module fragments
Fixes
  • fixed random drop modules unlockable in sandbox mode
  • fixed [spoiler]'Era Tunneling'[/spoiler] software not appearing in the dropdown of the according AI functions

