v0.15.0 B1

Changelog
New Stuff
- added 'undo button' to Workshop
- added AI impulse 'Mouse: Left down'
- added AI impulse 'Mouse: Right down'
- added AI impulse 'Mouse: Middle down'
- added AI impulse 'Mouse: Left up'
- added AI impulse 'Mouse: Right up'
- added AI impulse 'Mouse: Middle up'
- added AI function 'Local: Get (bool)'
- added AI function 'Local: Get (vector2)'
- added AI function 'Global: Get (bool)'
- added AI function 'Global: Get (vector2)'
- added AI function 'Infinity: Secure Module Cost'
- added AI function 'Game: Active Module Count'
- added AI function 'Game: Active Module Id'
- added AI function 'Game: Active Module Index'
- added AI function 'Mouse: Left'
- added AI function 'Mouse: Right'
- added AI function 'Mouse: Middle'
- added AI function 'Arithmetic: Vector2'
- added AI action 'Local: Set (bool)'
- added AI action 'Local: Set (vector2)'
- added AI action 'Global: Set (bool)'
- added AI action 'Global: Set (vector2)'
- added AI action 'Infinity: Secure Module'
- added AI action 'Canvas: Draw rect'
- added AI action 'Canvas: Clear'
- added worker task [spoiler]'Head of Era Experiments'[/spoiler]
- added hidden software [spoiler]'boots.dos'[/spoiler]
- added module [spoiler]'Knight's Boost of Power'[/spoiler]
Changes
- increased max. blueprints to 20
- attack range modifiers cannot reduce attack range further than melee range
- light levels are less dark in Winter Wonderland during low temperature weather
- round result screen displays collected module fragments
Fixes
- fixed random drop modules unlockable in sandbox mode
- fixed [spoiler]'Era Tunneling'[/spoiler] software not appearing in the dropdown of the according AI functions
