Update Notes for Dec. 23, 2022

Fixed auto-knock drawn arrow bug, all auto-drawn/created arrows are now explosive: you can create a new arrow by clicking and dragging on the bow or by using the center circle to grab a new one.
Minor update to lobby.
ZOSU VR Explosive Bow Hunting update for 23 December 2022
