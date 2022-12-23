 Skip to content

ZOSU VR Explosive Bow Hunting update for 23 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec. 23, 2022

Build 10208445

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed auto-knock drawn arrow bug, all auto-drawn/created arrows are now explosive: you can create a new arrow by clicking and dragging on the bow or by using the center circle to grab a new one.

  2. Minor update to lobby.

