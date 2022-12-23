Update 11 (hotfix)

FIXES
- Fixed a bug in Story Mode Town where the number of zombies on the map could grow uncontrollably, leading to performance issues.
- Significant optimization of zombies has been made - now they load the GPU much less.
- Fixed VFX of the new heroic weapon, which previously led to performance issues.
- Fixed an issue where it's been impossible to craft the Flamethrower on the Good House map.
- Numerous improvements and sound fixes on the new Christmas maps.
- Fixed ladder on GoodHose Sandbox - now it is possible to climb up it.
TWEAKS
- Waiting time for attackers in Home Alone mode has been increased to 150 seconds.
- Home Alone mode: HP of the defender has been increased by 3 times.
Changed files in this update