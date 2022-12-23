 Skip to content

SimRail - The Railway Simulator Playtest update for 23 December 2022

Playtest update 23.12.2022

  • Fixed bug that in some conditions caused disappearing user interface elements, like mission summary screen
  • Fixed radio model inside dispatcher posts
  • Shunting orders are disabled for now to prevent trains from moving into positions that AI cannot currently handle
  • Changes in AI dispatcher behaviour
  • EU07 tutorial fixes
  • Added Italian translation

