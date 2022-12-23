Playtest update 23.12.2022

- Fixed bug that in some conditions caused disappearing user interface elements, like mission summary screen
- Fixed radio model inside dispatcher posts
- Shunting orders are disabled for now to prevent trains from moving into positions that AI cannot currently handle
- Changes in AI dispatcher behaviour
- EU07 tutorial fixes
- Added Italian translation
