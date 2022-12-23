- .hdr image format can be loaded now
- .dds texture with BC6H format can be loaded now
- spherical map texture (2D texture) can now be used as weather sky map (static environment map)
- procedural lip movement for expression based on sound
- vulkan:
- removed VK_NV_mesh_shader
- added VK_EXT_mesh_shader
- Vulkan 1.3: dynamic render pass and dynamic vertex stride are now used
- graphics:
- optimizations for unified memory architecture (eg: intel integrated gpu)
- forced precompiling a lot of graphics pipeline states at startup
- shadow map rendering optimization: improved batching
- profiler update: graph display
Wicked Engine update for 23 December 2022
0.71.123
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update