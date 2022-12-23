 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 23 December 2022

0.71.123

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • .hdr image format can be loaded now
  • .dds texture with BC6H format can be loaded now
  • spherical map texture (2D texture) can now be used as weather sky map (static environment map)
  • procedural lip movement for expression based on sound
  • vulkan:
  • removed VK_NV_mesh_shader
  • added VK_EXT_mesh_shader
  • Vulkan 1.3: dynamic render pass and dynamic vertex stride are now used
  • graphics:
  • optimizations for unified memory architecture (eg: intel integrated gpu)
  • forced precompiling a lot of graphics pipeline states at startup
  • shadow map rendering optimization: improved batching
  • profiler update: graph display

