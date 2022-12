Share · View all patches · Build 10208329 · Last edited 23 December 2022 – 20:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Hi All,

Due to the festive period, we'll be taking a short break from development of Patch 1.1.

All intended tasks have been implemented but we need to do some thorough testing before we release it.

However we've decided to make the progress accessible via a beta release so you can have a preview of what is coming.

If you opt in to the Steam beta, this should be available.