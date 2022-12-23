version 2.4.4 and Merry Christmas!

While I'm working on the bigger things, here a update containing a larger set of fixes and some Christmas decorations:
- Added Christmas decoration
- Fixed a crash when porting old worlds
- Decreased network usage
- Fixed dungeon generation
- Bosses and golems no longer despawn on peaceful difficulty
- A few fixes related to the Executioner
- Fixed a crash when dumping wrong items in the grindstone
- Fixed ash not being consumed on saplings
- Fixed some recipes not being craftable
- Fixed a crash when dust hits a bouncy slimeblock
- Fixed spawn block
- Lava spawned next to water will now react immediately
