SquareWorld Unpixeled update for 23 December 2022

version 2.4.4 and Merry Christmas!

23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While I'm working on the bigger things, here a update containing a larger set of fixes and some Christmas decorations:

  • Added Christmas decoration
  • Fixed a crash when porting old worlds
  • Decreased network usage
  • Fixed dungeon generation
  • Bosses and golems no longer despawn on peaceful difficulty
  • A few fixes related to the Executioner
  • Fixed a crash when dumping wrong items in the grindstone
  • Fixed ash not being consumed on saplings
  • Fixed some recipes not being craftable
  • Fixed a crash when dust hits a bouncy slimeblock
  • Fixed spawn block
  • Lava spawned next to water will now react immediately

