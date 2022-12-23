- Added button to stash all materials on inventory.
- Crafting now always grants XP, not only as engineering skill passive when you add points to it.
- Crew Members now properly level skills and bonus effects faster, once they reach max level (50).
- Camouflage sound is now more subtle and different from cloaking.
- Spinal mounts now replace firing time and cooldown of charging weapon, instead of stacking. Charging time still stacks, though, since it's the condition for the increased base damage.
- 'Dedicated' crew members no longer gain +1 to bonus effects, only to the skill level.
- Added a YouTube link on the main menu screen.
- Fixed 'Self Reliant' Perk not preventing you from buying items when refitting fleet ships.
- Fixed (?) 'Self Reliant' Steam Achievement not properly unlocking.
- Fixed 'Trade' NPC dialog option showing up already (it's a work in progress).
- Fixed deleting save games not working properly.
- Fixed 'Me and the Boys' Perk not properly applying to fleet ships.
- Fixed 'Improved Plating' being shown when refitting fleet ships.
Star Valor update for 23 December 2022
Small Patch - 2.0.6p
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Star Valor Content Depot 833361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update