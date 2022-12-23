Atria 0.15 (Christmas Update)

- Christmas hats for sirens
- Melee added (F)
- Dismemberment
- Modules for power suit
- Cyber crustz location added
To the fans,
Thank you for all your support this year.
We wish you a very merry Christmas
Love from Studio7
