 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Atria update for 23 December 2022

Atria 0.15 (Christmas Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 10208226 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Christmas hats for sirens
  • Melee added (F)
  • Dismemberment
  • Modules for power suit
  • Cyber crustz location added

To the fans,

Thank you for all your support this year.
We wish you a very merry Christmas

Love from Studio7

Changed files in this update

Depot 2011031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link