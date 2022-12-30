 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Series of Temporal Mishaps update for 30 December 2022

NEW LEVEL: Mesoamerican Valley

Share · View all patches · Build 10208125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Level 6: Subterranean Trading Post has been unlocked.

-Level 7: Mesoamerican Valley has been added as locked. It will be unlocked on April 30th, 2023.

-To play locked levels early, join our mailing list. Link in-game.

Changed files in this update

A Series of Temporal Mishaps Content Depot 1905701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link