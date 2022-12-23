 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 23 December 2022

Update Notes 23rd of December

Share · View all patches · Build 10208075 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Game]

  • Fixed issue with AMD cards crashing

Please note "Battle of Saigon" can still crash, is related to compiling of the map, issue will be fixed.

Changed files in this update

Military Conflict: Vietnam Beta Depot Depot 1012112
  • Loading history…
