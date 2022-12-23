 Skip to content

The siege of Brimir update for 23 December 2022

EA v0.13.4

EA v0.13.4

Build 10208053

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added mecha thruster.
  • Fixed bug where mecha could be eliminated with a blackhole.
  • Mecha cruiser missile to the energy source.
  • Mecha footstep.
  • Music
  • Day cycle in grassland map.

