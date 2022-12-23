- Added mecha thruster.
- Fixed bug where mecha could be eliminated with a blackhole.
- Mecha cruiser missile to the energy source.
- Mecha footstep.
- Music
- Day cycle in grassland map.
The siege of Brimir update for 23 December 2022
EA v0.13.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
