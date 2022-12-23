 Skip to content

Crawl Tactics update for 23 December 2022

v1.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10208000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now Adventurer has more learnable skills : Lightning and Defend
  • Added Noble Party : Start from town.
  • Now different parties start from different location.
  • Now fire removes corpses if there is no water on the tile.
  • Now Shops in town has reroll button.

