- Now Adventurer has more learnable skills : Lightning and Defend
- Added Noble Party : Start from town.
- Now different parties start from different location.
- Now fire removes corpses if there is no water on the tile.
- Now Shops in town has reroll button.
Crawl Tactics update for 23 December 2022
v1.3.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
