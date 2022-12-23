- In-game camera zoom added.
- Camera angle can now be tilted to a lower degree.
- While map is open, character controls are changed to be more smooth to move on the map.
- Some butterflies now brings joy to the Comona Forest.
Lodventure update for 23 December 2022
Changes v0.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
