Lodventure update for 23 December 2022

Changes v0.1.7

  • In-game camera zoom added.
  • Camera angle can now be tilted to a lower degree.
  • While map is open, character controls are changed to be more smooth to move on the map.
  • Some butterflies now brings joy to the Comona Forest.

