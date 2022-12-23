 Skip to content

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator update for 23 December 2022

Patch 1.0.5

Patch 1.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10207970

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Patch 1.0.5 is live!
It’s a patch for the previous patch 1.0.3. This patch is so powerful, that we even skipped one number in the version!

Patch notes:

  • Retroactive achievements (this time for sure)! You asked – we listened, simple as that! No more need to replay the game again to get that pesky achievement for Completing Chapter 1 (and tons of other ones). Just load your game, and you’ll get all the achievements you deserve right away (except the Poop one – that you’ll have to remake).
  • Fixed an issue that caused Global save file (that stores local settings like sounds volume and language) to have wrong extension (.pcsave instead of .psgsave) and sync via Steam Cloud.

