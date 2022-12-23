Steam Patch 1.0.5 is live!
It’s a patch for the previous patch 1.0.3. This patch is so powerful, that we even skipped one number in the version!
Patch notes:
- Retroactive achievements (this time for sure)! You asked – we listened, simple as that! No more need to replay the game again to get that pesky achievement for Completing Chapter 1 (and tons of other ones). Just load your game, and you’ll get all the achievements you deserve right away (except the Poop one – that you’ll have to remake).
- Fixed an issue that caused Global save file (that stores local settings like sounds volume and language) to have wrong extension (.pcsave instead of .psgsave) and sync via Steam Cloud.
Changed files in this update