Nightmare: Les Origines update for 23 December 2022

Update 3.3.2a

Build 10207934

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions:

  • DeadScene for each map
  • Added School map
  • Added a customization menu from the Escape menu in game
  • Synchronization of flashlights between players
  • Added a visual timer for recharging abilities
  • Added a how to play menu in the Escape menu in game
  • Added Health Regeneration
  • Added an AI that sends the player to another room

Fixed:

  • Miscellaneous bug fixes and general optimization.
  • AIs are now more discreet.
  • Fixed player death animations

Changes:

  • Redesign of interfaces
  • Redesign of the lobby

