Update 3.3.2a

Additions:
- DeadScene for each map
- Added School map
- Added a customization menu from the Escape menu in game
- Synchronization of flashlights between players
- Added a visual timer for recharging abilities
- Added a how to play menu in the Escape menu in game
- Added Health Regeneration
- Added an AI that sends the player to another room
Fixed:
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and general optimization.
- AIs are now more discreet.
- Fixed player death animations
Changes:
- Redesign of interfaces
- Redesign of the lobby
Changed files in this update