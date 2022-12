-Reworked all WORLD 2 (Disco Dimension) Levels

-> less bugs, more fun! Changes based on your feedback :)

-Improved Tutorials a lot! (Animations display how to play)

-PauseMenu and tutorials recognize if you are using Controller or Keyboard and shows controls accordingly

-Made a lot of SFX and music performance improvements. you are going to love the SlowMo effect even more now...

A new explosive egg type was introduced to the game