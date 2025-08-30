*Warning: Save files from the previous version are not compatible. If you want to continue from the previous version, right-click SFD, select Betas, and switch to the Beta version to play.
It has been a long time since the last update.
SFD had stopped receiving updates in favor of Crawl Tactics, but after hearing about an achievement bug, I fixed the bug and added a new mode and UI update. This will likely be the final update for SFD.
Custom Mode Added: You can now choose one of the basic mercenaries to start with instead of the Adventurer.
Easy Mode Improvements: In Easy Mode, mercenaries (other than the leader) revive after battle if you win, with some HP restored. Also, the Stalling Punishment no longer occurs in Easy Mode.
Dark Apprentice Mage Added: A low-level dark mage who can advance to Necromancer.
UI Improvements: The overall UI has been improved.
Changed depots in beta_build branch