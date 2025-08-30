This build has not been seen in a public branch.

*Warning: Save files from the previous version are not compatible. If you want to continue from the previous version, right-click SFD, select Betas, and switch to the Beta version to play.

It has been a long time since the last update.

SFD had stopped receiving updates in favor of Crawl Tactics, but after hearing about an achievement bug, I fixed the bug and added a new mode and UI update. This will likely be the final update for SFD.