TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 update for 23 December 2022

TRADER LIFE SIMULATOR 2 UPDATE 4.1

23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new truck that can be rented for one day
  • Temporary construction works on main road
  • Temporary Event at police station
  • Minor bug fixes

