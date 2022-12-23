P&C Beta Update: 23.12.22

Oi! I plan to release v0.20 after the needed round of bugfixes this Beta build will get, so I'd say we're pretty much good to go with Oni!
Such a nice treat for the Christmas update, coming in a huge RED package! 🎁
Size: 783 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Oni Event V is now playable!
ːswirliesː Oni Princess Reign is now complete!
ːswirliesː Oni Princess added as Oni Princess' Champion?! (extra one!)
ːswirliesː Optimized performance during fights
ːswirliesː Worr now drops DLC NPCs #0-#9 Battlesuits
ːswirliesː Changes around DLC NPCs #0-#9 armor compatibilities
ːswirliesː Changed Coatl armor damage bonus with Spears (from +25% to +30 weapon damage)
ːswirliesː New trait added: Insurgent Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)
ːswirliesː New trait added: Brawler (+ and ++ versions added too)
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed gamepad controls not working as intended in trait menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Oni NPCs not being recruitable
ːswirliesː Fixed Poison Spit and Cat Slash magic skills not being replaced correctly when a Progeny is swapped
ːswirliesː Fixed Sonnet dialogue possibly not starting anymore after Ghost Princess' route events
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny sprites not loading in the Campsite
ːswirliesː Fixed issues after sumo fights around Oni Crater
ːswirliesː Fixed player bugging if leaving/entering the sea too fast around Finhead/Mermaid World Map
_Now, it would be unfair to get distracted from the red beaut, now of all times, BUT...
Lil plant preview here
The roster is almost full! Time to begin working on Plant Princess and to decide who's the next Princess!!_
Changed depots in beta branch