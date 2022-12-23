P&C Beta Update: 23.12.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Oi! I plan to release v0.20 after the needed round of bugfixes this Beta build will get, so I'd say we're pretty much good to go with Oni!

Such a nice treat for the Christmas update, coming in a huge RED package! 🎁

Size: 783 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Oni Event V is now playable!

ːswirliesː Oni Princess Reign is now complete!

ːswirliesː Oni Princess added as Oni Princess' Champion?! (extra one!)

ːswirliesː Optimized performance during fights

ːswirliesː Worr now drops DLC NPCs #0-#9 Battlesuits

ːswirliesː Changes around DLC NPCs #0-#9 armor compatibilities

ːswirliesː Changed Coatl armor damage bonus with Spears (from +25% to +30 weapon damage)

ːswirliesː New trait added: Insurgent Knight (+ and ++ versions added too)

ːswirliesː New trait added: Brawler (+ and ++ versions added too)

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed gamepad controls not working as intended in trait menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni NPCs not being recruitable

ːswirliesː Fixed Poison Spit and Cat Slash magic skills not being replaced correctly when a Progeny is swapped

ːswirliesː Fixed Sonnet dialogue possibly not starting anymore after Ghost Princess' route events

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny sprites not loading in the Campsite

ːswirliesː Fixed issues after sumo fights around Oni Crater

ːswirliesː Fixed player bugging if leaving/entering the sea too fast around Finhead/Mermaid World Map

_Now, it would be unfair to get distracted from the red beaut, now of all times, BUT...



Lil plant preview here

The roster is almost full! Time to begin working on Plant Princess and to decide who's the next Princess!!_