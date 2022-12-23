 Skip to content

The Sentient Box update for 23 December 2022

Patch Notes v0.9.28

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where "Proud JSON Editor" achievement wasn't working
  • Disabled low priority post-processing effects to give extra FPS boost
  • Cleaned up credits.txt

Note: If the update doesn't appear then please restart steam client.

Thanks for playing!

