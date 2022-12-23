Update v2022.4.12.31b
- Fixed a bug where items were duplicated when purchased
- The map "To The Village" is now easier to use
- Fixed a bug when saving items to the equipment slot chest
- Fixed a bug when saving items when restarting challenge mode from the pause menu
- Randomly generated waves are now automatically selected when the endless mode was.
- Using up the last charge on items now no longer triggers the action bar cooldown.
- Fixed a bug where some talents did not have correct tooltips
- The talent to improve the ability "Repair" is now available.
- The price of the "Small Mana Potion" has been corrected and increased to 30 coins.
- Fixed a bug where the update menu did not align correctly. If you did not have a 16:9 screen format selected.
Changed files in this update