- We have fixed a bug that caused crop trees to be destroyed when loading the game.
- We have improved the digging animation.
- We have fixed a bug that caused that tilled earth in the lower right part of the map not to load.
- We have changed the visual aspect of the tables to make it easier to identify the side where you have to place the stools.
- We have improved the algorithm of generation and expansion of snowy terrain.
- We have updated the translations.
Travellers Rest update for 23 December 2022
Patch v0.5.4.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
