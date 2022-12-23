 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 23 December 2022

Patch v0.5.4.4

Patch v0.5.4.4

  • We have fixed a bug that caused crop trees to be destroyed when loading the game.
  • We have improved the digging animation.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused that tilled earth in the lower right part of the map not to load.
  • We have changed the visual aspect of the tables to make it easier to identify the side where you have to place the stools.
  • We have improved the algorithm of generation and expansion of snowy terrain.
  • We have updated the translations.

