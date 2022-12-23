 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Plutocracy update for 23 December 2022

Patch 0.223.4 is available in main branch now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10207423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:

  • Fixed a common crash when trying to save, if the heir of a politician who ran for a higher post went bankrupt.
  • Fixed a common crash related to the generation of an invalid relationships of the heir of a bankrupt politician.
  • Fixed a bug where politicians tried to run for higher post much less often than they should.
  • Fixed missing state names and flags when selecting the starting state at the beginning of the game.
  • The stock exchange purchase price of shares in the list of shareholders of companies should now be updated automatically in accordance with the price change on the stock exchange.
  • Added previously missing sound of coins when buying or selling shares on the stock exchange from the portfolio of the headed company.
  • Fixed the highlighted areas in the tutorial of the personal account.
  • The texts of effects of some events are unified to a more standart format for easier perception.

We remind you that the outdated saves may doesn't work correctly or doesn't work at all, if they was made before the introduction of the new, more compact savesystem in 0.223.1. We advise you to stop using them completely.

Have a great Christmas weekends and a Happy New Year!

Changed files in this update

Plutocracy Windows Depot 754501
  • Loading history…
Plutocracy Linux Depot 754502
  • Loading history…
Plutocracy MacOS Depot 754503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link