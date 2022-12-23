Patch 0.223.4 is available in main branch now!

List of changes:

Fixed a common crash when trying to save, if the heir of a politician who ran for a higher post went bankrupt.

Fixed a common crash related to the generation of an invalid relationships of the heir of a bankrupt politician.

Fixed a bug where politicians tried to run for higher post much less often than they should.

Fixed missing state names and flags when selecting the starting state at the beginning of the game.

The stock exchange purchase price of shares in the list of shareholders of companies should now be updated automatically in accordance with the price change on the stock exchange.

Added previously missing sound of coins when buying or selling shares on the stock exchange from the portfolio of the headed company.

Fixed the highlighted areas in the tutorial of the personal account.

The texts of effects of some events are unified to a more standart format for easier perception.

We remind you that the outdated saves may doesn't work correctly or doesn't work at all, if they was made before the introduction of the new, more compact savesystem in 0.223.1. We advise you to stop using them completely.

Have a great Christmas weekends and a Happy New Year!