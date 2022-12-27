UPDATE: Improved text readability and positioning in main menu
UPDATE: Localizations (en: tutorials; fr: ui)
FIX: Add map description for Steam Workshop maps had incorrect menu name
FIX: Bottom panels were never shown when editing a Rush Hour map
FIX: Result of map uploading to Workshop was not shown in game + logging for better fault investigation
FIX: Some of the trains visit icons in the timeline were under other icons and not clickable
FIX: Train longer than dead-end platform with auto-reverse turned on instantly reversed out of platform```
Rail Route update for 27 December 2022
Hotfix 1.9.14
Patchnotes via Steam Community
