 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 27 December 2022

Hotfix 1.9.14

Share · View all patches · Build 10207330 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

UPDATE: Improved text readability and positioning in main menu  
UPDATE: Localizations (en: tutorials; fr: ui)

FIX: Add map description for Steam Workshop maps had incorrect menu name  
FIX: Bottom panels were never shown when editing a Rush Hour map  
FIX: Result of map uploading to Workshop was not shown in game + logging for better fault investigation  
FIX: Some of the trains visit icons in the timeline were under other icons and not clickable  
FIX: Train longer than dead-end platform with auto-reverse turned on instantly reversed out of platform```

Changed files in this update

Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link