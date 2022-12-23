 Skip to content

Depersonalization update for 23 December 2022

Ver. 1.3.15 updates, Bug fixes, optimization and a new feature

Depersonalization update for 23 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG FIX
  • The game doesn't save the wrong exception files now.
  • Fix the bug that your Buff which taked effect by the great success of concealment retained continuously in the battle.
  • Fix the bug that character's luck consumed when releasing a skill if you unequip the Unaussprechlichen Kulten after equipping it.
  • Fix the wrong death display in Interlude.
  • Fix the bug of character's attributes identification.
  • Fix the bug that the interface of dice check is not closed when a dialog box appears in battle.
Optimization
  • Optimize the light effect of church hall to avoid some computers lagging in this scene.
  • Attributes and skills not affected by fractures: Willpower Intelligence, Diplomacy, Psychology , Perception, Observe, Erudition, Mysticism, Medicine will not take effect now.
  • Trait of Negative and Indolent will clear extra penalty dice when it reloaded. And fix the penalty dice bug for the trait while [Wake].
  • Optimize localization problems.
  • You need Erudition or Medicine check when making some items in the Refine System.
New feature
  • We re-open the Cloud Save now!

