Portal Dungeon update for 23 December 2022

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.988641

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • Fixed Corgi has the prop [Echoing Hat], when skill 4 is cast, it causes an error on the client side.
  • Fixed the problem that double money may be deducted when purchasing treasure chests under certain circumstances.

