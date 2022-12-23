Portal Dungeon - Update v0.988641

Bug fixes
- Fixed Corgi has the prop [Echoing Hat], when skill 4 is cast, it causes an error on the client side.
- Fixed the problem that double money may be deducted when purchasing treasure chests under certain circumstances.
