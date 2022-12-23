- People who don't have the Oculus app installed were note able to launch into multiplayer. This is fixed.
- You can unblock users.
- You get the option to also block users that were banned by the host.
- Fixed screen side bar not hiding with the visibility toggle.
Vermillion update for 23 December 2022
Fixed multiplayer not initializing for players without the Oculus app + blocking
Patchnotes via Steam Community
