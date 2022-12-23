 Skip to content

Vermillion update for 23 December 2022

Fixed multiplayer not initializing for players without the Oculus app + blocking

Build 10207109

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • People who don't have the Oculus app installed were note able to launch into multiplayer. This is fixed.
  • You can unblock users.
  • You get the option to also block users that were banned by the host.
  • Fixed screen side bar not hiding with the visibility toggle.

