P.T.'s Winter Extravaganza

It's that time of year again! Grab a cup of your favorite hot cocoa and warm up your hooves for some winter fun in Unicorn Tails!

Today and throughout January, enjoy wintertime fun activities. P.T. has figured out how to use his magic game machine to open a new portal on Unicorn Island. Transport yourself to a snow-covered land filled with presents, butterflies, and surprises!

Open presents that have been scattered around for some unique holiday hats.

Enjoy ice skating on the frozen pond!

Beat your high scores skiing down the giant slalom!

And it wouldn’t be Unicorn Tails if there weren’t some secrets buried about. Learn new magic to make it snow any time you want! Unlock even more butterflies with some wintertime target practice.

It’s P.T.’s Spectacular Winter Extravaganza!