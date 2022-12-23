- Increased size of selected building menu, so that the ‘add worker’ button is more likely to be visible
- Fixed gamepad prompt initially appearing on Tutorial menu (until the current step is completed), even in keyboard mode
Factory Town update for 23 December 2022
2.1.5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
