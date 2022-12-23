 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Factory Town update for 23 December 2022

2.1.5 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10207022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased size of selected building menu, so that the ‘add worker’ button is more likely to be visible
  • Fixed gamepad prompt initially appearing on Tutorial menu (until the current step is completed), even in keyboard mode

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 860891
  • Loading history…
OSX Content Depot 860892
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link