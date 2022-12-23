 Skip to content

PLAY'A VR Video Player update for 23 December 2022

2.1.0 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10206984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Common changes:

  • Redesigned the UI
  • Improved UI quality
  • Added new UI animations
  • Reverted to single active site logic
  • Added reset pincode function
  • Added auto video api mode
  • Added a door to the room

Local:

  • Added file editing mode for performing operations with them
  • Now you can pin a folder or file in file editing mode

Web:

  • Now some sites have their own color scheme
  • Added support for model view
  • There are now 2 types for the video preview: grid and list
  • Added video sorting by popularity
  • Added the "Most recent" section
  • Added more information about the video

Playlits:

  • Added preset playlist "Favorites"
  • Now the "queue" is formed by itself when video playing from a WEB or LOCAL page
  • Changed the logic of adding videos to playlists

Settings:

  • Renamed the settings page from "Video" to "Graphics"
  • Changing the standard quality and video API is now available on the player page
  • Now UI Settings can be opened from Settings
  • Now you can turn on/off the environment only from the settings from the Graphics page
  • Changing download path moves all downloaded files to the new path

Image view changes:

  • Added the ability to move the image
  • Added the ability to zoom the image

Fixes:

  • Fixed "Watch in app" mechanic

