2.1.0 Patch Notes

Common changes:
- Redesigned the UI
- Improved UI quality
- Added new UI animations
- Reverted to single active site logic
- Added reset pincode function
- Added auto video api mode
- Added a door to the room
Local:
- Added file editing mode for performing operations with them
- Now you can pin a folder or file in file editing mode
Web:
- Now some sites have their own color scheme
- Added support for model view
- There are now 2 types for the video preview: grid and list
- Added video sorting by popularity
- Added the "Most recent" section
- Added more information about the video
Playlits:
- Added preset playlist "Favorites"
- Now the "queue" is formed by itself when video playing from a WEB or LOCAL page
- Changed the logic of adding videos to playlists
Settings:
- Renamed the settings page from "Video" to "Graphics"
- Changing the standard quality and video API is now available on the player page
- Now UI Settings can be opened from Settings
- Now you can turn on/off the environment only from the settings from the Graphics page
- Changing download path moves all downloaded files to the new path
Image view changes:
- Added the ability to move the image
- Added the ability to zoom the image
Fixes:
- Fixed "Watch in app" mechanic
Changed files in this update