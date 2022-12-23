- Sample : triggered playback of very short, single region memory fixed. Memory less than 1 sec is drawn in greater detail.
- Vector : parameter automation fixed.
- Vector : "background sync"
_when receiving external sync number without a trigger, the next value will be the input along _vector's own timing.
- Automation sequencer stops with global stop/reset.
- Monitor : faulty initializations with stuck triggers fixed (Monitor never passes any triggers forward)
- UI : minor fixes.
manaCompiler update for 23 December 2022
Update 1.4.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
