 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

manaCompiler update for 23 December 2022

Update 1.4.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10206739 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sample : triggered playback of very short, single region memory fixed. Memory less than 1 sec is drawn in greater detail.
  • Vector : parameter automation fixed.
  • Vector : "background sync"
    _when receiving external sync number without a trigger, the next value will be the input along _vector's own timing.
  • Automation sequencer stops with global stop/reset.
  • Monitor : faulty initializations with stuck triggers fixed (Monitor never passes any triggers forward)
  • UI : minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link