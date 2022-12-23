 Skip to content

Deflector update for 23 December 2022

Deflector - Hotfix - Version 0.8.1.3

Build 10206735

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.1.3

  • Resolved an issue where picking up a health attribute was raising your current health above your maximum threshold.
  • Resolved an issue where new unlocked skills were not available until reopening the game.
  • Resolved an issue where, Gunslinger's deflecting wall "Disable sound", was playing when entering every room.
  • Resolved an issue where Obelisk turrets stay lit up with the hit effect after hiding.
  • Collector screen now displays mutation skill in colour.
  • Islands now sink slower in upgrade rooms from the Toxic Sea.
  • Gunslinger's active ability icon updated.
  • Obelisk turrets are now connected with Obelisk.

Changed files in this update

