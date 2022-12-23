Deflector - Hotfix - Version 0.8.1.3

Version 0.8.1.3
- Resolved an issue where picking up a health attribute was raising your current health above your maximum threshold.
- Resolved an issue where new unlocked skills were not available until reopening the game.
- Resolved an issue where, Gunslinger's deflecting wall "Disable sound", was playing when entering every room.
- Resolved an issue where Obelisk turrets stay lit up with the hit effect after hiding.
- Collector screen now displays mutation skill in colour.
- Islands now sink slower in upgrade rooms from the Toxic Sea.
- Gunslinger's active ability icon updated.
- Obelisk turrets are now connected with Obelisk.
Changed files in this update