- Match3 puzzle mini-game optimization.
- Fixed inactive health bars.
- UI optimization.
- Added Global Quests, and optimized journal quests HUD.
- Fixed required quest on level 5.
- Fixed multiplication of grenades.
- Added Ranking, and Leaderboard for Steam.
- Update translations.
- Animations optimization.
- Fixed NRE during Match3 mini-game initialization.
- Fixed display of windows under active windows.
- Optimize interacting with multiple objects in one place.
- Fixed door with fire on level 26.
- Mastering all sounds in a game.
- Changed auto-collecting threw items to intentional.
- Added missing quotes on level 34.
- Restore settings at the menu start.
- Fixed level 27 - added one more key.
- Hotfix Music.
- Graphics optimization.
- Fixed a problem with monsters randomly prioritizing NPC friends (team members).
- Fixed pushing the monster.
- Added InGameMessages.
- Fixed potential problems with shooting.
- Fixed shooting in close distance with monsters.
- Fields of view optimization.
- Remove the dev tool under the hood - performance optimization.
- LevelsScene optimization.
- Added sounds for Journal Quests HUD.
Solomon Snow - First Contact Playtest update for 23 December 2022
Solomon Snow: First Contact build 1.1.283.g4472270c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update