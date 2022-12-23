 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 23 December 2022

1.0.33

Build 10206436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Loots will spawn on shelves
  • Finding a radio will award 25 score no matter which level player's at
  • Safes are stronger now
  • Fixed a bug causing revived player unable to purchase anything from vending machines

Changed files in this update

