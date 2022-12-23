- Loots will spawn on shelves
- Finding a radio will award 25 score no matter which level player's at
- Safes are stronger now
- Fixed a bug causing revived player unable to purchase anything from vending machines
Floor44 update for 23 December 2022
1.0.33
Patchnotes via Steam Community
